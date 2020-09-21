GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of the 27-year-old Glen Burnie man Fillmore James Burriss and are asking the public’s help in finding him.
Anne Arundel County police had responded late at night on September 12 to the 500 block of Delaware Avenue for a report of a fight. When they arrived they found Burriss dead, lying in the street.
Witnesses told police Burriss had an argument with three unknown Black men about being videoed. One of the men pulled out a handgun and shot him during the argument.
Police have identified the shooter as Khiry Dewann Queen, a 21-year-old man from Glen Burnie.
Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Queen with second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, loaded handgun on person, handgun on person and firearm used in a felony/violent crime.
The Anne Arundel County Police are actively searching for the suspect. If anyone knows of Khiry Dewann Queen’s whereabouts they are urged to call 911 and not approach the suspect as he is considered armed and dangerous.
This is an active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police is requesting the community’s assistance and urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Please know you can remain anonymous and contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org