BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore is set to reopen this week.
Like other museums, it was forced to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Friday, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Mondays and Tuesdays.
Some interactive exhibits will remain closed and capacity will be limited to 400 guests per day, all of whom will need to buy timed tickets online before their visits.
