ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Howard County say door-to-door trick-or-treating is “not encouraged” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, County Executive Calvin Ball and the Howard County Health Department said while going house to house in search of candy isn’t recommended, if people do so, they should stay in groups of household members only and residents should leave candy outside.
Between each house, trick-or-treaters should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, the release said.
In addition, other outdoor activities like visiting pumpkin patches and hayrides should be done in small groups and indoor events like haunted houses should be restricted, officials said.
