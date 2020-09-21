Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vehicle crashed into a furniture store in northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at the Import Furniture Outlet in the 6300 block of Reisterstown Road.
A car drove into a building on the 6300blk of Reisterstown Rd. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/5CZqcGRAUX
— Isaac Schleifer (@CouncilmanYitzy) September 21, 2020
It’s not immediately clear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.
