BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in northeast Baltimore Monday night.
Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Sheldon Avenue around 10:59 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they saw a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.