CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Lowest Since March
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in northeast Baltimore Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Sheldon Avenue around 10:59 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they saw a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply