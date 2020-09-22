ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officers in Anne Arundel County made three separate drug busts in the county Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the county’s police department said.
The first bust happened around 7:45 p.m. at a Royal Farms in the 2500 block of Mountain Road in Pasadena. Police said detectives saw a hand-to-hand drug transaction in the parking lot.
The detectives reportedly later seized more than 22 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a suboxone strip and more than $700 in cash.
Police arrested 22-year-old Alyssa Bamberger of Sykesville and charged a 17-year-old on a juvenile citation. Online court records show Bamberger is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance-not marijuana.
An hour later, an officer stopped a vehicle near Marshall Road and 9th Avenue in Brooklyn Park for an unspecified reason. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana during the traffic stop, and when police searched the vehicle they found more than 700 grams of suspected marijuana, scales, packing materials and nearly $1,300 in cash.
Police arrested 21-year-old Zachary Virella of Brooklyn. Online court records show he’s charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance-marijuana (ten grams or more).
The third bust happened around 1:30 a.m. following a traffic stop near Hidden Brook Drive and Hideaway Loop in Glen Burnie.
Police searched a vehicle and found 11 capsules of suspected heroin, ten oxycodone pills, baggies of suspected cocaine and marijuana, a scale and more than $2,300 in cash, the department said.
Alexander Stafford, III, 33, of Glen Burnie, was arrested at the scene. A mugshot and charge details were not immediately available.