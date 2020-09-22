Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who they say is wanted for carjacking.
The suspect is identified as Alrice Sinclair, 21, of the 3800 block of Belle Avenue.
Police say the alleged carjacking took place on June 20, 2020, in the 3600 block of Liberty Heights Avenue.
According to police, Sinclair robbed the victim of his vehicle, money and cell phone.
Robbery detectives investigated this incident and issued an arrest warrant for Sinclair.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sinclair is asked to call detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.