Comments
ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who burglarized a gas station last week.
According to police, the suspect forced the doors of the Gulf gas station in the 4300 block of Leeds Avenue near Arbutus open just after 2:30 a.m. on September 18. Once inside, he stole cigarettes.
Police described the suspect as a man between 40 and 60 years old wearing a dark hat, blue shirt and black pants. They’re asking anyone with information to call them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
That photo is good enough anyone who knows him should be able to ID him