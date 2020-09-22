BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When a local group of entrepreneurs in Hampden saw business dwindling during the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to band together and create some very special face masks.

Every stitch in these face masks have a little bit of Charm City love sewn right in.

“At the beginning of the COVID crisis, we decided that three small local companies were going to pivot and we were gonna start making masks,” Jill Andrews, Owner of Jill Andrews Gowns, said.

They’re created in Hampden by Andrews — who is a wedding gown designer — Words with Boards and shaving company owners — all who had a lot more time on their hands when the pandemic began.

“All of our business was absolutely annihilated by the COVID crisis, but we also saw this huge need for masks for everybody,” Andrews said.

They’re made with 100 percent organic cotton, without harmful chemicals used in other fabrics, with special filters built-in and some very unique designs from both local and high-end fashion designers

“We have a Gucci and we also have some Dolce & Gabbana that really was kind of fun,” Andrews said.

The masks have been sold online all over the country over the past several months and have been rated as some of the most effective in a Duke University study.

They’ve also employed many who found themselves out of work earlier this year.

“We just had this whole network, about 45 home sewers, and they told us they would’ve been out of work. So this was a way for them to make money and be at home and be safe,” Kim Strassner, of Words with Boards, said.

The local business owners said it’s a good way to stay afloat and keep Marylanders stylish and safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re keeping everybody else safe around us, but it’s also we get to express our personality,” Andrews said.

You can buy the masks for as little as 15.99 and can buy them online at qualitymasksupply.com.

