CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Falls Again, Hospitalizations Up As State Nears 121K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate, already at its lowest level since the pandemic began, fell again Tuesday, the state’s health department reported.

As of Tuesday, 120,912 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, up 344 from Monday. Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,748.

The number of hospitalizations increased to 309, 232 of which were acute care cases and 77 of which were intensive care cases.

In total, the state has had 2,422,067 COVID-19 tests conducted, of which 1,423,102 came back negative. The positivity rate fell to 2.65% from 2.75%.

Johns Hopkins University, unlike the state, does not count multiple tests for the same person. It puts the positivity rate at 5.4%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 450 (22)
Anne Arundel 9,713 (233) 12*
Baltimore City 15,292 (464) 18*
Baltimore County 17,523 (596) 23*
Calvert 914 (27) 1*
Caroline 638 (5)
Carroll 1,917 (121) 3*
Cecil 1,017 (32) 1*
Charles 2,716 (97) 2*
Dorchester 578 (10)
Frederick 3,938 (123) 7*
Garrett 72 (1)
Harford 2,945 (72) 4*
Howard 4,968 (116) 6*
Kent 297 (22) 2*
Montgomery 21,933 (801) 40*
Prince George’s 28,715 (795) 23*
Queen Anne’s 640 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,257 (57)
Somerset 246 (4)
Talbot 543 (5)
Washington 1,676 (37)
Wicomico 1,914 (48)
Worcester 1,010 (25) 1*
Data not available (10) 3*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,462
10-19 10,015 (2)
20-29 22,735 (23) 1*
30-39 21,933 (47) 6*
40-49 19,407 (120) 3*
50-59 17,645 (308) 16*
60-69 11,839 (615) 14*
70-79 7,091 (937) 27*
80+ 5,785 (1,694) 80*
Data not available (2)
Female 63,901 (1,834) 76*
Male 57,011 (1,914) 71*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 38,481 (1,537) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,293 (138) 6*
White (NH) 29,945 (1,588) 71*
Hispanic 26,382 (435) 12*
Other (NH) 5,559 (40)
Data not available 18,252 (10) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

