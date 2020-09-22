ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate, already at its lowest level since the pandemic began, fell again Tuesday, the state’s health department reported.
As of Tuesday, 120,912 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, up 344 from Monday. Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,748.
The number of hospitalizations increased to 309, 232 of which were acute care cases and 77 of which were intensive care cases.
In total, the state has had 2,422,067 COVID-19 tests conducted, of which 1,423,102 came back negative. The positivity rate fell to 2.65% from 2.75%.
Johns Hopkins University, unlike the state, does not count multiple tests for the same person. It puts the positivity rate at 5.4%.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|450
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,713
|(233)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|15,292
|(464)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|17,523
|(596)
|23*
|Calvert
|914
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|638
|(5)
|Carroll
|1,917
|(121)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,017
|(32)
|1*
|Charles
|2,716
|(97)
|2*
|Dorchester
|578
|(10)
|Frederick
|3,938
|(123)
|7*
|Garrett
|72
|(1)
|Harford
|2,945
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|4,968
|(116)
|6*
|Kent
|297
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|21,933
|(801)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|28,715
|(795)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|640
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,257
|(57)
|Somerset
|246
|(4)
|Talbot
|543
|(5)
|Washington
|1,676
|(37)
|Wicomico
|1,914
|(48)
|Worcester
|1,010
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
|3*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,462
|10-19
|10,015
|(2)
|20-29
|22,735
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|21,933
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|19,407
|(120)
|3*
|50-59
|17,645
|(308)
|16*
|60-69
|11,839
|(615)
|14*
|70-79
|7,091
|(937)
|27*
|80+
|5,785
|(1,694)
|80*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|63,901
|(1,834)
|76*
|Male
|57,011
|(1,914)
|71*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|38,481
|(1,537)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,293
|(138)
|6*
|White (NH)
|29,945
|(1,588)
|71*
|Hispanic
|26,382
|(435)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,559
|(40)
|Data not available
|18,252
|(10)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.