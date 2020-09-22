BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A couple walking home after parking their vehicle on a nearby street had it and another vehicle of theirs stolen during an armed robbery in Baltimore’s Woodberry neighborhood Monday night, city police said.
According to a police report, the couple had parked their black 2015 Chrysler 200 in the 2100 block of Girard Avenue around 9:30 p.m. and were walking home when four teens, one of whom had guns, ran toward them.
One of the teens pointed a long pistol and a handgun at the couple, demanding they empty their pockets. The group got away with the Chrysler, a 2016 Ram pickup truck, the man’s wallet, the woman’s purse and two cell phones, the report said.
All four teens are believed to be between 15 and 17 and all were wearing dark masks that covered the lower parts of their faces. The report said they were last seen heading west on Druid Park Drive.
Anyone with information should call police.