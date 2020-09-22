CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Lowest Since March
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fall equinox, or the official start of autumn, is Tuesday, September 22 at 9:30 a.m.

So break out the Halloween and fall décor and grab yourself something pumpkin-spiced and put on a sweater!

A frost advisory was in effect Tuesday morning in areas north and west of Baltimore until 9 a.m.

The high will be 73 degrees today and the fall temps will continue this week.

TELL US: What’s your favorite part about Fall? Share your fall photos with us, using #BeOnWJZ.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

 

