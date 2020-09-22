BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fall equinox, or the official start of autumn, is Tuesday, September 22 at 9:30 a.m.
So break out the Halloween and fall décor and grab yourself something pumpkin-spiced and put on a sweater!
Happy Fall, y'all! 🍂🍂 So bust out that Halloween and fall décor and grab yourself something pumpkin-spiced! 🎃 https://t.co/rqYdm97782 pic.twitter.com/AtmnDyl475
— WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) September 22, 2020
A frost advisory was in effect Tuesday morning in areas north and west of Baltimore until 9 a.m.
The high will be 73 degrees today and the fall temps will continue this week.
The official start of Fall – the Fall/Autumnal Equinox – is THIS MORNING, at 9:30 AM EDT. This marks the time when the day-to-night line, called the terminator, is perfectly vertical from pole to pole and the sun is directly over the equator. #FallEquinox #FirstDayOfFall pic.twitter.com/kkSH3HM0RN
— National Weather Service (@NWS) September 22, 2020
TELL US: What’s your favorite part about Fall? Share your fall photos with us, using #BeOnWJZ.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.