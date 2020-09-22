CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Falls Again, Hospitalizations Up As State Nears 121K Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Fire, Hagerstown, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a Hagerstown apartment complex Tuesday, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office said.

The fire broke out at the Rosewood Village Apartments just after 11 a.m. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported, the fire marshal’s office said.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply