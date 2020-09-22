Comments
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a Hagerstown apartment complex Tuesday, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office said.
The fire broke out at the Rosewood Village Apartments just after 11 a.m. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.
A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals are currently on the scene of this 2-alarm apartment building fire in Hagerstown. Multiple fire companies were dispatched to Rosewood Village Apartments just after 11AM. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/GXIiEWwHWA
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) September 22, 2020
No injuries have been reported, the fire marshal’s office said.
It’s not immediately clear what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.