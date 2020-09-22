Hippodrome Theatre Holding Contest To Give Free Tickets To Local HeroesDo you know a local star who has gone above and beyond to help their community? Now you can nominate them for a chance to win tickets to a Broadway show at the Hippodrome Theatre.

Baltimore's Charm School Project For Girls Hopes To Inspire Black & Brown Youth With New Short FilmThe Charm School Project for Girls is all about making sure black and brown girls celebrate their beauty and trust themselves to lead.

Reopening Maryland: American Visionary Art Museum To Reopen FridayThe American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore is set to reopen this week.

'Stubby' The Rhino Leaving The Maryland Zoo After More Than 20 YearsThe Maryland Zoo announced Friday that their 27-year-old southern white rhinoceros, Stubby, will be moving from Baltimore to a private facility accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Baltimore Museum Of Art Welcomes Back Visitors After Temporary Closure Caused By COVID-19 PandemicCalling all art lovers! The Baltimore Museum of Art is welcoming visitors again in a phased approach.

SEE IT: International Space Station Captures Baltimore, DC Metro Areas In Satellite ImageThe International Space Station shared a satellite image of the Baltimore and DC metro areas for space.