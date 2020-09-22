KNOXVILLE Md. (WJZ) — A hiker was rescued from remote mountainous area in Washington County Sunday.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 3, which is based at the Frederick Municipal Airport, was dispatched to on Weverton Cliffs areas around 1:40 p.m. to assist in the rescue of an injured hiker. The hiker had fallen 20 feet down a steep embankment and was unable to be moved.
Other rescuers from Potomac Valley, Brunswick, Harpers Ferry, and Rohrersville volunteer fire companies, as well as paramedics from Washington County EMS 1812 had responded and initial care was given to the hiker, but it was determined they would need to be transported via medevac to a trauma center.
Rescuers asked state police to do an aerial recon to see if an aerial rescue was possible.
Using a hoist, Trooper 3 helped get a team of rescuers to the patient and back up to the helicopter. The patient was taken to an area hospital for treatment.