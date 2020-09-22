BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State’s Edward P. Hurt Gymnasium will serve as an early voting and election day voting center, the University announced Friday.
Beginning on Monday, October 26, through Monday, November 2, citizens registered to vote in Baltimore City can take advantage of early voting on Morgan’s campus in northeast Baltimore.
The Hurt Gymnasium will be one of only eight locations designated as an early voting site throughout the city.
On Tuesday, November 3, Morgan State will serve as an official Election Day site along with 23 other city-wide locations. Throughout all of the dates, the Hurt Gymnasium will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Also, From September 28-30, Morgan State’s campus will serve as a ballot drop box location, where people who request an absentee or mail-in ballot can choose to drop it off.
The drop box will be located along the driveway at the front of the newly constructed Tyler Hall at the intersection of Cold Spring Lane and Hillen Road.