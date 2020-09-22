BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens head into their Monday night matchup with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs with their offense averaging 35 points per game through the first two weeks of the season.

The Ravens have a versatile quarterback and a versatile offense. Lamar Jackson has led the team to two victories to open the season using two different styles.

Sunday in Houston, the Ravens ran the ball with great success, racking up 230 yards on the ground en route to a 17-point victory. This is the same offense that set an NFL rushing record last season.

In this year’s season opener, Jackson’s passing attack picked apart the Cleveland Browns. He threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns.

Jackson continues to prove he is a precision passer, continuing to hone his throwing game, now in his third NFL season.

Notable for a quarterback who came into the league after some questioned how well he could throw in college.

“I don’t think he was an inaccurate passer in college,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s one thing to look at the numbers, it’s another thing to look at the player. When you watch Lamar, we felt like he had arm talent, and he had accuracy. That he had the ability to be accurate. That he was an accurate thrower. We felt like a lot of the things like the miss throws he had were more about the technique than anything else.”

Passing accuracy? Jackson has completed 77 percent of his throws in the first two games of the season, that’s second best in the NFL, only Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is better.