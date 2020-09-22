Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Best Buy is hiring thousands of employees nationwide, including in Maryland, ahead of the 2020 holiday shopping season.
The electronics retailer plans to hold holiday hiring fairs at its stores, including those in the Baltimore area, from noon to 7 p.m. on September 24 and 25 and October 3 and 4.
Among the jobs available locally are floor workers and warehouse positions.
Earlier this month, Amazon said it plans to hire around 4,400 workers in the Baltimore area as it expands its local operations.
To learn more and to see openings, click here.