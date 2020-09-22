Comments
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — If you need to be tested for COVID-19, you can now go to the Patient First on Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville.
You must have an appointment, which can be made online, and currently be experiencing coronavirus symptoms or be an essential employee.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Results are typically made available in three days.
COVID-19 testing is also available at Patient First centers in Aberdeen, Bel Air, Owings Mills, Towson and White Marsh.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.