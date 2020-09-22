CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Falls Again, Hospitalizations Up As State Nears 121K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A southeast Baltimore man hailed as a hero for running into a burning building to save his neighbor last year is being honored with a national award for heroism.

On September 23, 2019, Pierre Gibbons ran into his elderly neighbor’s home on North Rose Street near Patterson Park to rescue her from a fire. He was able to pull her from the basement to the first floor, where they were overcome by flames and were knocked unconscious.

The woman later died and Gibbons suffered severe burns from which he’s still recovering. He was able to return home in late June following months in the hospital.

On Tuesday, one day shy of the one-year anniversary of the fire, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Gibbons was one of 17 recipients of the Carnegie Medal, which has been called the highest honor for civilian heroism.

Gibbons told WJZ in February it was “instinct” that led him to rush into the home in just shorts and a T-shirt.

He becomes the latest Marylander to earn the award; in March, Nicholas Siokalo from Lutherville was given the medal for saving a seven-year-old who nearly drowned in New Jersey.

In December 2019, Kyle Bowman of Aberdeen and Melissa Lehew of Darlington were awarded the Carnegie Medal for trying to save a 67-year-old man from a flooded road in Bel Air in 2018. Lehew and the stranded man, Daniel Samis, drowned.

CBS Baltimore Staff

