BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A southeast Baltimore man hailed as a hero for running into a burning building to save his neighbor last year is being honored with a national award for heroism.
On September 23, 2019, Pierre Gibbons ran into his elderly neighbor’s home on North Rose Street near Patterson Park to rescue her from a fire. He was able to pull her from the basement to the first floor, where they were overcome by flames and were knocked unconscious.
The woman later died and Gibbons suffered severe burns from which he’s still recovering. He was able to return home in late June following months in the hospital.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- ‘Welcome Home Hero!’ Pierre Gibbons, Man Who Ran Into Burning Home In SE Baltimore To Save Neighbor, Discharged From Hospital
- Pierre Gibbons Says ‘Instinct’ Made Him Try To Save Neighbor From Burning Patterson Park Home
- Pierre Gibbons Faces Years Of Recovery After Trying To Save Neighbor From Burning Patterson Park Home
- Two People Seriously Injured, 4 Homes Damaged After Fire In Patterson Park
- Pierre Gibbons Is Fighting For His Life After Trying To Save Neighbor From Burning Patterson Park Home
- Pierre Gibbons On Full Life Support After Trying To Save Neighbor From House Fire In Patterson Park
- Pierre Gibbons Who Ran Into Burning Patterson Park Home Proclaimed A Hero
On Tuesday, one day shy of the one-year anniversary of the fire, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Gibbons was one of 17 recipients of the Carnegie Medal, which has been called the highest honor for civilian heroism.
Gibbons told WJZ in February it was “instinct” that led him to rush into the home in just shorts and a T-shirt.
He becomes the latest Marylander to earn the award; in March, Nicholas Siokalo from Lutherville was given the medal for saving a seven-year-old who nearly drowned in New Jersey.
In December 2019, Kyle Bowman of Aberdeen and Melissa Lehew of Darlington were awarded the Carnegie Medal for trying to save a 67-year-old man from a flooded road in Bel Air in 2018. Lehew and the stranded man, Daniel Samis, drowned.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!