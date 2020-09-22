Hi Everyone!
Now that it is officially Fall, we begin the job of looking back, weather-wise, at Summer 2020.
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram will be crunching the numbers for us and have the stats later on. But a quick look back will show some legit heat in July and times of big moisture in August.
To me what will be interesting is this, we had a very clean Earth because of COVID as we moved through late Spring and into Summer. Who can forget the clear skies over the normally polluted Los Angeles. Who can forget the canals in Venice sporting marine life again. The carbon footprint really disappeared as planet-wide while we were sheltering in place.
Before hurricane season I was talking to Chels about the impact of that planetary change on that upcoming stormy season and she said this is so unique that there has never been data like this to model before so time itself would tell. Could the same apply to Summer. Could be, time will tell. But certainly scientists will have a lot to discuss other than just the numbers from the past three months. It will be fascinating to read about and listen to those discussions.
MB!