JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Eight men have been arrested in connection with prostitution in Howard County, police said Wednesday.
In a news release, the Howard County Police Department said all eight would-be johns were arrested at a hotel in Jessup on Tuesday after responding to fake online ads. They were arrested after reportedly meeting at the hotel and offering money for sex.
The men range in age from 19 to 49 and none live in Howard County. They include:
- Jose Luis Pons, 39, of Severn
- Emanuel Nicholas Karas, 49, of Arnold
- Frank Joachim Tarimo, 31, of Baltimore
- Sandeep Maharjan, 29, of Silver Spring
- Edwin P. Udoh, 46, of Catonsville
- Kyle Brian Nkafu-Ashu, 19, of Cockeysville
- Nelson Navas-Gomez, 37, of Brooklyn Park
- Benjamin D. Williams, 31, of Owings Mills
The arrests were part of an undercover operation, police said. All eight face solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct charges.
Mugshots were not immediately available.