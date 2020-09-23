SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Sykesville man was sentenced Wednesday to serve one year in the Carroll County Detention Center for distribution of child pornography.
Adam Vincent Slatinske was found guilty of one count of child pornography in June 2020.
The charges stem from a search warrant executed at Slatinske’s home in November 2019.
Slatinske has been on home detention since his bail review on November 4, 2019.
During his bail review, the State requested that Slatinske be held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center.
The court gave the defendant credit for time served while on home detention. He will serve the balance of his sentence at the Carroll County Detention Center.
Upon Slatinske’s release, he will be placed on five years of supervised probation and must register as a sex offender.
Way to go WJZ- more inaccurate reporting! The guy’s surname is Slatniske
This maggot has been on “home detention” since Nov 4 last year and was sentenced to 5 years and had 4 years of that suspended, so on Nov 4th he walks out of jail for a crime against innocent children.
“Home detention” (which lots of us are essentially on due to COVID) is not a punishment nor would it prevent him for viewing or distributing more child porn.