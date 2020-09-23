CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Down, Hospitalizations Up As State Surpasses 121K Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PM48 Hours Suspicion
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Carroll County, Carroll County news, Local TV, Maryland News, Sykesville, Talkers

SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Sykesville man was sentenced Wednesday to serve one year in the Carroll County Detention Center for distribution of child pornography.

Adam Vincent Slatinske was found guilty of one count of child pornography in June 2020.

The charges stem from a search warrant executed at Slatinske’s home in November 2019.

Slatinske has been on home detention since his bail review on November 4, 2019.

During his bail review, the State requested that Slatinske be held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center.

The court gave the defendant credit for time served while on home detention. He will serve the balance of his sentence at the Carroll County Detention Center.

Upon Slatinske’s release, he will be placed on five years of supervised probation and must register as a sex offender.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments
  1. chrissfarmer says:
    September 23, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Way to go WJZ- more inaccurate reporting! The guy’s surname is Slatniske

    This maggot has been on “home detention” since Nov 4 last year and was sentenced to 5 years and had 4 years of that suspended, so on Nov 4th he walks out of jail for a crime against innocent children.

    “Home detention” (which lots of us are essentially on due to COVID) is not a punishment nor would it prevent him for viewing or distributing more child porn.

    Reply

Leave a Reply