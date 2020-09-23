Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 5-month-old baby is in critical condition after a serious crash in south Baltimore on Wednesday night.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Church Street in Curtis Bay.
Baltimore Police said a 27-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Church Street in a Nissan with her baby in the backseat when she lost control of the car and hit about five other cars.
Police said the baby in the backseat was ejected and is now in critical condition at Johns Hopkins.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!