TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools hosted a virtual back-to-school summit Wednesday evening.

The school district said the virtual summit was about coming together to support one another and problem solve during these unprecedented times.

There was a conversation among Baltimore County Public School community educators.

“How they taught, planned, collaborated, supported, thought and worked differently during this virtual environment,” Baltimore County Schools Superintended Dr. Darryl Williams said.

It’s the start of a fall semester unlike any other.

Last week, Baltimore County Public Schools released a proposed timeline for reopening schools for in-person learning.

Teachers and staff are set to return on October 19. Students with disabilities and the youngest learners, like Pre-K students, would come back in November. Among them would be 13-year-old Aven, who has autism.

His mother, Dayana Bergman, said she left the virtual summit with questions about what the return to classrooms would look like.

“I do not want to see my children return back into a classroom to log into Google Meets and continue a virtual education just in a different location,” she said.

The school district is asking for patience this fall because everyone is on a learning curve.

Starting October 2, the school system will survey families who might benefit most from in-person learning to see how they feel about coming back to the classrooms.

