BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to a recent report, the water quality of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is getting better, but it may not be ready for swimming just yet.
The Harbor Heartbeat Report from the Waterfront Partnership details the steps taken over the past 10 years to cut down on pollution and bacteria.
According to the report, the water is much safer now, with a majority of testing stations in the City showing improved safety.
The report said some areas of the Inner Harbor are now safe for swimming, but it could still be dangerous in spots.
Officials now hope fishing and swimming in the Inner Harbor will be possible in 2030.