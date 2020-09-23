BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the September 30 deadline fast approaching, Baltimore Mayor Jack Young urged city residents to fill out the 2020 census before it’s too late.
“Due to abrupt decisions from the Trump administration to cut the census count timeline by an entire month and unresolved litigation challenging that shortened timeframe, Baltimore residents may have one week left to complete their census form, and much is at stake,” the mayor said Wednesday.
He reminded residents Baltimore’s fair share of $675 billion in federal resources are on the line.
“For each Baltimore resident we miss in the census count, our city loses $18,000 in federal funding yearly.
He said the funds are necessary to address housing, food insecurity, child care and health care issues.
“Baltimore wants to make sure you are counted. Your neighbors and community are counting on you,” he added.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday said while Maryland has passed its 2010 participation numbers, there are still people who have not filled out the form. He urged them to do so before the September 30 deadline.
Maryland’s participation rate is at 70.3%, up from 69.5% in 2010, making it one of the top ten states in the country for responding to the census, Hogan’s office said.
Watch the full press conference below. To learn more and to fill out the census, click here.