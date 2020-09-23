ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A behavioral health specialist from Washington Countyhas become the first Black Republican woman to serve in Maryland’s General Assembly following her appointment by Gov. Larry Hogan.
Hogan announced on Wednesday he was appointing Brenda Thiam to a vacant seat in the House of Delegates.
On Twitter, the governor wrote he is “confident that she will be a strong advocate for Washington County in her new role as delegate.”
I’m proud to announce the appointment of Brenda J. Thiam, Ph.D., who becomes the first Black Republican woman to serve in the General Assembly. I am confident that she will be a strong advocate for Washington County in her new role as delegate.
Details: https://t.co/FTo2sLT46P pic.twitter.com/GPhrqaxbGe
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 23, 2020
The seat in Legislative District 2B has been vacant since Hogan appointed Del. Paul Corderman to the state Senate in late August.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Hogan Appoints Paul Corderman To Maryland Senate
- Del. Neil Parrott Removes Himself From Running To Replace State Sen. Andrew Serafini, Who Resigned Over The Weekend
- Maryland State Sen. Andrew Serafini Resigns From Office
Corderman took over the seat from former Sen. Andrew Serafini, who resigned effective August 1, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.