By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A behavioral health specialist from Washington Countyhas become the first Black Republican woman to serve in Maryland’s General Assembly following her appointment by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Hogan announced on Wednesday he was appointing Brenda Thiam to a vacant seat in the House of Delegates.

On Twitter, the governor wrote he is “confident that she will be a strong advocate for Washington County in her new role as delegate.”

The seat in Legislative District 2B has been vacant since Hogan appointed Del. Paul Corderman to the state Senate in late August.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Corderman took over the seat from former Sen. Andrew Serafini, who resigned effective August 1, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

