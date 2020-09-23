BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– Ravens-Chiefs. Primetime. Monday night from M&T Bank Stadium. A matchup many think could be a preview of this year’s AFC Championship Game.

All eyes will be on the league’s two biggest stars. Reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson, and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Both quarterbacks are versatile, dangerous both through the air and on the ground.

Jackson enters his third year in the league, Mahomes his fourth.

Both have nothing but admiration and respect for one another.

“There are several guys that can be the face of the NFL,” Mahomes said at his Super Bowl postgame press conference. “With the NFL and how good the play is, the quarterback play, guys can come out there year in and year out and play great football. Lamar was the unanimous MVP last night and he just had one of the best seasons of all time at quarterback.”

Following Mahomes’ Super Bowl victory and shiny new contract extension this offseason, Jackson said he wants to follow in his footsteps.

“I gotta win me a Super Bowl. I gotta get to where he’s at,” Jackson said in an interview with ESPN when asked about Mahomes’ contract extension. “It’s a crazy number. No one has ever dreamed about that. Well, probably dreamed about it, but no one ever expected that. Especially half a billion dollars. That’s different. He deserves it, though.”

So, just how do Jackson and Mahomes stack up headed into Monday night’s much-anticipated matchup?

Well, as you may or may not have guessed, their stat lines show a striking resemblance.

In three NFL seasons, Jackson has accumulated 21 wins. He’s lost only three games. As for Mahomes, 26 wins and only seven losses.

Through the air, Jackson has thrown for 4,807 yards and 46 touchdowns. He has a completion percentage of 64.8 and a passer rating of 107.1.

Mahomes, on the other hand, has thrown for 9,925 yards and 81 touchdowns. He has a completion percentage of 65.8 and a passer rating of 108.6.

Both star quarterbacks post strikingly similar stats through the air.

On the ground, advantage Jackson.

Jackson has rushed for 2,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. His longest rushing attempt was for 47 yards. In the words of Kevin Harlan, “He is Houdini!”

Mahomes has rushed for just 116 yards and four touchdowns in his career. But make no mistake, he is agile and elusive.

Former head coach Brian Billick said this week that open field tackling will be key for the Ravens to come away with a victory over the Chiefs.

The Ravens defense has forced a turnover in 15-straight games, that’s the longest active streak in the NFL. Since 2019, the Ravens have scored seven defensive touchdowns, tied for the most in the NFL. They’ve not allowed 25 points in a game in 14 consecutive games, the longest streak in the NFL. They recorded 13 quarterback hits last week against the Texans, the most since 2018.

The Ravens know Monday night’s matchup between Jackson and Mahomes will be one for the ages.

"When the NFL is making the schedule, they're going to find a way to put these two teams together. With two superstar QBs on the field, it's special." @marlon_humphrey pic.twitter.com/6PG82V7vvs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2020

“Mahomes is 10-year, whatever, $500 million, and MVP quarterback,” Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “Then we got Lamar. You know, MVP. He’ll be a Raven for life. With those two teams, I think, when the NFL is picking out the schedule, they find a way to keep these two teams going at each other. With those two quarterbacks on the field, it’s magic on both sides. I see every week what Lamar can do, and I see some highlights of what Mahomes can do. When you got two superstar quarterbacks like that, it’s always going to be a fun game.”

The Ravens take on the Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday, September 28. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m.

