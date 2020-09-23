ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate dropped again Wednesday and the number of hospitalizations increased as the state surpassed 121,000 total cases, data from the state’s health department shows.
As of Wednesday, 121,297 cases have been reported in Maryland, up 385 from Tuesday. Eight more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,756.
Hospitalizations increased by 23 from Tuesday to a total of 332. Of those, 253 are acute care cases and 79 are acute care cases.
The positivity rate decreased from 2.65% on Tuesday to 2.6% on Wednesday, the health department reported. Of a total of 2,441,225 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state, 1,430,808 have come back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|454
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,759
|(233)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|15,329
|(465)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|17,579
|(597)
|24*
|Calvert
|920
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|638
|(5)
|Carroll
|1,920
|(121)
|4*
|Cecil
|1,025
|(32)
|1*
|Charles
|2,725
|(97)
|2*
|Dorchester
|578
|(10)
|Frederick
|3,958
|(124)
|7*
|Garrett
|72
|(1)
|Harford
|2,945
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|4,983
|(117)
|6*
|Kent
|298
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|22,002
|(801)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|28,784
|(798)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|645
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,259
|(57)
|Somerset
|251
|(4)
|Talbot
|543
|(6)
|Washington
|1,691
|(37)
|Wicomico
|1,919
|(48)
|Worcester
|1,020
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,487
|10-19
|10,075
|(2)
|20-29
|22,823
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|21,983
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|19,460
|(121)
|3*
|50-59
|17,704
|(309)
|16*
|60-69
|11,871
|(617)
|14*
|70-79
|7,103
|(938)
|27*
|80+
|5,791
|(1,697)
|79*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|64,100
|(1,839)
|75*
|Male
|57,197
|(1,917)
|71*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|38,590
|(1,542)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,295
|(139)
|6*
|White (NH)
|30,087
|(1,589)
|73*
|Hispanic
|26,458
|(436)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,574
|(40)
|Data not available
|18,293
|(10)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.