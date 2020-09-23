CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Down, Hospitalizations Up As State Surpasses 121K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate dropped again Wednesday and the number of hospitalizations increased as the state surpassed 121,000 total cases, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Wednesday, 121,297 cases have been reported in Maryland, up 385 from Tuesday. Eight more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,756.

Hospitalizations increased by 23 from Tuesday to a total of 332. Of those, 253 are acute care cases and 79 are acute care cases.

The positivity rate decreased from 2.65% on Tuesday to 2.6% on Wednesday, the health department reported. Of a total of 2,441,225 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state, 1,430,808 have come back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 454 (22)
Anne Arundel 9,759 (233) 12*
Baltimore City 15,329 (465) 18*
Baltimore County 17,579 (597) 24*
Calvert 920 (27) 1*
Caroline 638 (5)
Carroll 1,920 (121) 4*
Cecil 1,025 (32) 1*
Charles 2,725 (97) 2*
Dorchester 578 (10)
Frederick 3,958 (124) 7*
Garrett 72 (1)
Harford 2,945 (72) 4*
Howard 4,983 (117) 6*
Kent 298 (22) 2*
Montgomery 22,002 (801) 40*
Prince George’s 28,784 (798) 23*
Queen Anne’s 645 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,259 (57)
Somerset 251 (4)
Talbot 543 (6)
Washington 1,691 (37)
Wicomico 1,919 (48)
Worcester 1,020 (25) 1*
Data not available (10)

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,487
10-19 10,075 (2)
20-29 22,823 (23) 1*
30-39 21,983 (47) 6*
40-49 19,460 (121) 3*
50-59 17,704 (309) 16*
60-69 11,871 (617) 14*
70-79 7,103 (938) 27*
80+ 5,791 (1,697) 79*
Data not available (2)
Female 64,100 (1,839) 75*
Male 57,197 (1,917) 71*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 38,590 (1,542) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,295 (139) 6*
White (NH) 30,087 (1,589) 73*
Hispanic 26,458 (436) 12*
Other (NH) 5,574 (40)
Data not available 18,293 (10)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

