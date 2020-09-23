WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, along with Congressman John Sarbanes (all D-Md.), announced $242,858 in federal funding on Wednesday for the Chesapeake Bay Trust to expand environmental education programs.
The funding, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training grant program, will help local school districts and educators create and maintain environmental education programs for students throughout the area.
“To protect the health of the Chesapeake Bay in the years ahead, we must inspire Maryland’s next generation of environmental stewards,” the lawmakers said. “This new federal investment will help the Chesapeake Bay Trust continue to provide hands-on environmental learning experiences, connect Maryland students with the natural world, and enrich the classroom curriculum.”
The funding is a part of a $2.2 million award for 18 environmental education projects throughout the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.