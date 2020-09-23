ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After issues arose following the launch of Maryland’s new unemployment website over the weekend, the state’s labor department said Tuesday it has resolved the problems claimants were reporting.

On Sunday, the BEACON 2.0 system launched with new features, but some claimants reported similar or new problems as those they experienced when the first BEACON site launched in April.

Earlier this week, claimant Randolph Polley told WJZ’s Paul Gessler the new portal deleted some of his account history and all of his messages. He’s spent hours each day trying to talk to someone about his issues, telling WJZ he hasn’t received benefits since July.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In a statement Monday, a labor department spokesperson said that “despite the high volume on the website and app, users continue to experience fast speeds and no wait times.”

“We are aware that some claimants are experiencing issues while trying to file their weekly claim certification. Our vendor is aware and a team of information technology professionals are investigating to ensure this is resolved as soon as possible,” the statement said in part.

On Tuesday, the spokesperson said the department had resolved the issues that had been reported.

The new system is billed as being able to handle nearly all filing needs online.

Following its launch, claimants now have an extra day to file for benefits. The new deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Saturdays rather than the original 5 p.m. Friday deadline.

Anyone experiencing issues can fill out an inquiry form here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.