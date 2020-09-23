Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This year’s ZooBOOO! Halloween event at the Maryland Zoo will look a little different.
The ZooBOOO! is being adjusted to keep visitors safe during the pandemic, but there will still be trick-or-treat stations throughout the Zoo.
The event will require timed ticketing reservations to enter the Zoo. Face masks or costume masks that cover the mouth and nose must be worn when interacting with staff members, volunteers or other guests that are not in your group, as well as in designated “mask zones,” the Zoo said.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 16.
Learn more about the event on the Zoo’s website.