BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When it comes to Ravens’ rivals, there’s no doubt it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fight to win the division.

But when it comes to the battles to reach the Super Bowl, the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs have become top challengers and now familiar foes.

They’re going to meet for the third straight year on Monday Night Football. It will be a regular-season game that continues to build what looks to be a growing rivalry.

A big part of the matchup is the superstar status of both quarterbacks- Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

Jackson and Mahomes have won the last two league Most Valuable Player awards.

The Chiefs, of course, won the big prize last season- the Super Bowl. It all adds up to the NFL’s top game in Week 3.

“When the NFL is picking out the schedule I think they’ll always find a way to keep these two teams going at each other,” Ravens corner back Marlon Humphrey said. “With those two quarterbacks on the field, it’s magic on both sides. I see every week what Lamar can do, and I always see some highlight of what Mahomes can do. When you got two superstar quarterbacks like that, it’s always going to be a fun game.”

