BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A portion of Gay Street will close Wednesday and Thursday for overnight paving work.
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said Wednesday the temporary lane closures will be implemented along Gay Street between Baltimore Street and Fallsway from 7 p.m. to around 5 a.m. the next morning on Wednesday and Thursday.
At least one lane of through traffic will remain open for motorists during these times.
Drivers in the area should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.