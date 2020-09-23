CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Down, Hospitalizations Up As State Surpasses 121K Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Annapolis that injured one person overnight Wednesday.

Officers responded to the unit block of Bens Drive at around 3:42 a.m. for a report of a person being shot at Forest Hills Ave. at Bricin St.

They found the victim who was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 or submit anonymous tips by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply