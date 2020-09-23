Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Annapolis that injured one person overnight Wednesday.
Officers responded to the unit block of Bens Drive at around 3:42 a.m. for a report of a person being shot at Forest Hills Ave. at Bricin St.
They found the victim who was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives urge anyone with information to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 or submit anonymous tips by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.