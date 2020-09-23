MIDDLETOWN, MD. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are offering a reward as they continue investigating a shooting incident that injured a seven-year-old in Middletown in late July.
The child was shot in the leg while playing basketball at Memorial Park on July 27, police said.
They do not believe the child was targeted or that the shooting was on purpose.
They are now offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to identifying whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Det. Timothy Moore Jr. at 301-600-3608 or TAmoore@frederickcountymd.gov.
Tips and information on this or any other case may be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov, or callers may remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 301-600-4131.