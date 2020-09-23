BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing a bank in Oxon Hill.
According to court documents, Saleem Abdul Muhammad, 55, went into a bank in Oxon Hill in July 2019, approached the teller’s window and told the teller “Give me my money.”
The teller told Muhammad that he needed to provide identification and debit card to withdraw money.
According to his guilty plea, Muhammad became agitated and said, “Give me the money, this is a robbery, I will shoot everyone out here.”
Fearing for her safety, the teller complied and provided Muhammad with $202 in U.S. currency with a GPS tracking device hidden inside. Muhammad fled on foot.
The GPS tracker led officers to a Burger King located in the same shopping center as the bank. The officers apprehended Muhammad, and, after a review of surveillance footage showing Muhammad throwing something in the trash, a search of the trashcan revealed the GPS tracking device.
The $202 in cash was found on Muhammad’s person. Muhammad was taken to the police station where he was interviewed by a detective. In response to a question regarding why he threatened to shoot the people in the bank, Muhammad responded, because the victim “was acting like she wasn’t going to give me [the money].”
Muhammad faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for bank robbery. A U.S. District Judge has scheduled Muhammad’s sentencing for November 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.