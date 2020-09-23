CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Down, Hospitalizations Up As State Surpasses 121K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man.

Peter Leyh is 5’8″ and weighs 160 lbs. He has gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in Odenton.

Credit: Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons (MCMUP)

Police said they do not know what he is wearing.

He may be driving a red 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van with Oklahoma registration HZR338.
Vehicle: 2005 Chrysler Town and Country Van, Red in color

