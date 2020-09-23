TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — For the first time since the pandemic paused spring practice back in March, the Towson Tigers are back on the field.
The Towson University football team practiced as a team Wednesday morning.
“Probably the most emotionally satisfying day for every single student-athlete on this football team,” said Towson head coach Rob Ambrose. “To be able to be together, wearing a football helmet, finally practicing football in some fashion, it is validating who we are, what we do and what we’ve done our entire lives.”
Towson had two spring practices in March before the pandemic paused all collegiate athletics activity.
All student-athletes are doing daily COVID-19 screenings before practice, and the team said it will continue morning practices.
“It is a start, we are grateful to be able to start, grateful to be together, but we have a lot of work to do,” said Ambrose.
