BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!
Mid-week already. And what a beautiful couple of days lay ahead. Sunny and 80 degrees Wednesday, generally sunny Thursday with another high of 80 degrees. It’s no tougher than that.
Usually on Wednesday I like to start to look at the weekend, and in this case we see Saturday as being the least problematic day of the two. But, but due to the moisture just meandering East, that once was the storm “Beta”, the weekend outlook has a couple of question marks regarding rain.
Maybe some Saturday morning, then showers and a couple of thunderstorms likely Sunday. Likely but not guaranteed.
And there lay the question marks. Right now I would keep an eye on the forecast but for outside planning I would lean toward Saturday.
Fortunately Wednesday and Thursday no question marks just exclamation points! Enjoy this beautiful afternoon. And another tomorrow!