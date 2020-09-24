Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police have charged a 16-year-old in a spree of thefts from autos in Annapolis on Wednesday.
Officers responded at around 7:30 a.m. to the area of Huse Drive and Hillsmere Drive in Annapolis for multiple reports of theft from autos.
Police said cash and personal property was taken from several unlocked vehicles. After reviewing video footage, officers said they obtained a picture of the suspect who was later identified as a 16-year-old from Annapolis.
The suspect was found and charged.