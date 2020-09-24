Fantasy Football: Starts And Sits For Week 3, Sit Jared Goff Against BillsThe Fantasy Football Today guys are back to break down which matchups they like and don't like in Week 3 of the NFL slate.

'The Stakes Could Not Be Higher Even Though It's Week 3': SportsLine Analyst Larry Hartstein Breaks Down Ravens-Chiefs MatchupThe Ravens and Chiefs meet on Monday Night Football this week and there could be more at stake than just an early season win.

Lamar Jackson's Reaction To Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision: 'It's Crazy, We Don't Get Justice For Serious Things On Our Side'The Ravens quarterback spoke out about the grand jury's decision not to directly charge officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Ravens' Ronnie Stanley Knows Offensive Line Needs To Do Better Job Protecting Lamar Jackson: 'We Don't Want Our Quarterback Taking That Many Hits'The Ravens offensive lineman told reporters this week that the line knows it has to be better in protecting Lamar Jackson than it has been in the first two weeks.