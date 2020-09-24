Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in southwest Baltimore earlier Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Ramsay Street for a report of a shooting at around 11:43 a.m. When they arrived they found the man with gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.