CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Declines As Cases Near 122K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Local TV, Maryland, Missing, Missing person, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old woman who may be headed to Baltimore City.

Police said April Bryant was last seen wearing a black bonnet and a bright pink blazer style jacket on Barnacle Street early Thursday morning.

She is 5’9″ and weighs 175 lbs. Police said she walks with a cane.

They believe she may be headed to N. Washington Street in the city.

Anyone with information should call 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply