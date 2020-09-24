BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old woman who may be headed to Baltimore City.
Police said April Bryant was last seen wearing a black bonnet and a bright pink blazer style jacket on Barnacle Street early Thursday morning.
She is 5’9″ and weighs 175 lbs. Police said she walks with a cane.
They believe she may be headed to N. Washington Street in the city.
Anyone with information should call 911.