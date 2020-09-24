ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Breonna Taylor case has galvanized people across the nation who are calling for equal protection for all.

Maryland was no different. That’s why artists painted a 7,000-square-foot mural in Annapolis to call for justice.

“I’m hurting. It’s been a lot to process,” said Comacell Brown Jr., a teaching artist with Future History Now.

So when Brown heard none of the three officers would be charged in Taylor’s death, but only one would be charged with wanton endangerment, this is what he said:

“The fact that she was an EMT worker and on a positive route,” he said, “I think the cops should be held accountable for it. So I’m hurt. I just really hope that everybody in the community continues to fight and we don’t give up here.”

Artists who worked on the mural said they thought Breonna Taylor’s story would bring change, and some continue to question the legal justice system.

“I think it was the wrong decision for a variety of reasons,” said attorney Billy Murphy.

Murphy said he believes it’s a problem the case will never go to trial.

“This deprives a jury of the right to make a judgment of who to believe and how this incident actually happened,” he said.

Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the officers were justified in protecting themselves and it’s for that reason his hands are tied in “pursuing criminal charges,”

Activists now turn to another remedy that comes in a few weeks.

“We have to be held accountable and get out there and teach the youth who are voting for the first time,” Brown said. “We have to tell them why this is important.”