BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 5-month-old baby is in critical condition after a serious crash in south Baltimore on Wednesday night.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Church Street near Pennington in Curtis Bay.
Baltimore Police said a 27-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Church Street in a Nissan with her baby in the backseat when she lost control of the car and hit about five other cars.
Police said the baby in the backseat was ejected and is in critical condition at Johns Hopkins.
The mother of the baby is in serious condition, according to police.
It is unclear if the baby was in a car safety seat.
This story was originally published on Sept. 23, 2020.
How could a child properly secured in a baby safety seat get ejected? Isn’t the speed limit there 25????????????????
If the baby was not in one properly, the so called mother needs to be arrested and charged w/ child endangerment.
I was in my living room and could hear her flying down Church St. She never even tried to brake.