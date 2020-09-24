TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski nominated Leonard J. Howie III to be the County’s Director of Economic and Workforce Development.
Howie has served as Maryland Secretary of the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation in the past.
The position is meant to attract and retain businesses, improve developing the county’s workforce and expand the economy as the county works to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to serve the people of Baltimore County, and I look forward to working with the county’s team to help businesses and support working families during these unprecedented times,” Howie said.
His nomination is still subject to approval by the Baltimore County Council.