TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A week after saying all staff members would return in-person on October 19, the Baltimore County Public Schools system has pushed back that date.
In a letter sent to staff, Superintendent Darryl Williams wrote that “the return of all school staff will be determined after continued review and collaboration.”
The letter reads in part:
“On November 2, 2020, we will commence our phased-in approach beginning with BCPS public separate day schools. Our public separate day schools include White Oak School, Ridge Ruxton School, Battle Monument, and Maiden Choice School. The target date for the return of staff of these schools is November 2, 2020. The target date for the return of students at the four public separate day schools is November 16, 2020. The return of these small cohorts of students and staff will be closely monitored. Further adjustment to the timeline will be made as necessary. ”
Earlier this week, State Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon said she has approved in-person reopening plans for every school district in Maryland.
On Wednesday, school officials in Baltimore County heard concerns from parents about reopening plans during a virtual summit. Dayana Bergman, whose 13-year-old son Aven has autism, said she left the virtual summit with questions about what the return to classrooms would look like.
“I do not want to see my children return back into a classroom to log into Google Meets and continue a virtual education just in a different location,” she said.
