By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A big reason the Inner Harbor is so much cleaner now is due, in part, to the work of the three googly-eyed trash wheels.

As of June, the devices have removed more than 1,300 tons of trash from the harbor, and soon, they’ll be joined by a fourth trash wheel.

For the first time, we’re getting a look at the work being done, building the new trash wheel.

In less than two months, it will start eating up trash at the mouth of the Gwynns Falls.

This will actually be the biggest trash wheel yet.

And don’t forget — you can still vote on what it should be named!

