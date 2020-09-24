Comments
HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Another movie theater in the Baltimore area is reopening more than six months after being forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cinemark Egyptian 24 at Arundel Mills Mall will reopen Friday, just in time to welcome this year’s newest movies.
A number of new safety measures will be put in place, but those who still don’t feel comfortable can book a private watch party.
Starting at $99, up to 20 guests can enjoy a classic or new release.
The theater will also have special ticket and snack prices.
