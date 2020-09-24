Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Many parents and kids are heartbroken that Halloween won’t look the same this year as the country is still addressing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Despite many restrictions being lifted, the CDC has issued COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween to keep families safe and are discouraging trick-or-treating, hayrides and fall festivals.
Some communities have already canceled trick-or-treating.
Here are some suggestions from the CDC on how to stay safe this Halloween and still have fun:
- Trick-or-treat scavenger hunt: Buy bags of candy and hide the candy around the house or in your backyard and have the kids go find them. Think Easter egg hunt, but fall themed. You can put the candy in plastic bags (ziploc or party bags).
- A virtual Halloween parade: Log onto Zoom with friends and family and have your kids show off their Halloween costumes. You can even give our superlatives for best dressed, scariest and most creative.
- Carving pumpkins: Grab some pumpkins and have a carving night. If indoors, do it with the family or people you live with. If it’s with neighbors, carve the pumpkins outside, keep a safe distance and wear masks.
- Decorate your house: Just because you may not be headed to a Halloween party this year, doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate. Decorate your house for Halloween. Maybe suggest a decorating contest with the neighbors.
- Halloween scavenger hunt: Have the kids go on a scavenger hunt around the neighborhood looking for fall or Halloween-themed items.
- Halloween movie night: Pick some Halloween movies and have a movie night with themed food and drink and candy treats.
For more on the CDC’s Halloween guidelines, click here.